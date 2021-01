Madhya Pradesh: State reels under cold wave with minimum temperature dipping up to 4 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Biting cold wave continued to sweep state as many places recorded low temperature on Thursday night.

Datia almost froze at 4 degrees Celsius while Tikamgarh shivered at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius while Raisen registered minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Naugaon recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Indore also recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius with marginal drop of 0.7 degree. Shajapur recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius while Ratlam and Rajgarh recorded 6 degrees each.

Bhopal recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius with drop of 0.9 degrees. Dhar and Damoh recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius each while Guna recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius and Gwalior recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 5 degrees Celsius and Rewa recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius.