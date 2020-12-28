Madhya Pradesh: Biting cold sweeps state capital as day, night temperatures drop

BHOPAL: Biting cold swept the state capital after a sharp drop in the day temperature on Monday. The state capital also recorded a drop in the night temperature. The severity of cold increased in the evening. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 22.3°Celsius after a drop of 6.4°Celsius. It was 2.9°Celsius below normal, while it recorded a drop of 1.3°Celsius in the minimum temperature, which settled at 9.5°Celsius (1.1°below normal).

Madhya Pradesh shivered with a sharp drop in the day temperatures across the region on Monday. The drop ranged up to 9.0°Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 5°Celsius after a drop of 1.0°Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 7.2°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 20.6°Celsius (5.8°Celsius below normal), while it recorded a drop of 2.3°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 10.2°Celsius (marginally below normal).

Night temperatures

As far night temperatures are concerned, the western part recorded a sharp drop of up to 3.3°Celsius and eastern region recorded a rise of up to 4.7°Celsius in the night temperature on Sunday night. Dhar recorded a drop of 3.3°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 7.4°Celsius. Shajapur recorded 8.3°Celsius, with a drop of 3.2°Celsius.

In the eastern region, Jabalpur recorded 11.4°Celsius after a rise of 2.4°Celsius. Nowgaon recorded 9.6°Celsius after a rise of 3.2°Celsius. Satna recorded 11.8°Celsius after a rise of 4.7°Celsius. Umaria recorded 8.4°Celsius after a rise of 4.2°Celsius. Rewa recorded 6.4°Celsius with a rise of 1.2°Celsius. According to the meteorological department, cold wave conditions exist over north Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures are expected to drop further in the state, especially in the western region.