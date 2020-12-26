Madhya Pradesh: Nature lovers gather in biting cold to watch migratory birds in Dhar

DHAR: A migratory bird watching programme was organised by Intach Dhar Chapter, The Nature Volunteers and Van Sanstha. Painter, sculptor, writer, photographer and environmentalist Padmashri Bhalchandra Dattatray Mondhe while addressing the gathering said that Dhar is a unique place of Malwa region famous for its lakes and has possibilities for bird watching.
Mondhe said that a huge number of unique foreign birds come to Dhar, which are not sighted elsewhere. The dirt at the bank of the lakes and encroachments are a matter of concern, as they are harmful for nature, birds and the lakes as well, he further added.
Convenor of Intach, special guest Dr Deependra Sharma threw light on the importance of nature and culture and laid emphasis on the conservation of water bodies and birds. He announced that Intach will be releasing a graphical brochure on the introduction of the birds of Dhar.
The numerous visitors who attended the programme were introduced to the amazing worlds of the birds by The Nature Volunteers as they made them watch the birds using modern cameras and binoculars. Bird lovers watched various birds at Natnagra, Remand Palace, Sitapat and other lakes.
Ruddy Shelduck (Surkhab) was the center of attraction that comes from Central Asia and Siberia in our country to spend the winter season.
Knob-billed duck, cormorants and open bill stork birds were seen too and fascinated the people. People from various places attended the programme and made it successful.
The guests planted saplings in the premises of the Kalbhairav Mandir so that the programme may be remembered after a long time too.
Intach and Kanv Van Sanstha welcomed the guests with shawl, memento and shreefal. An exhibition of birds was organised by Intach and Kanv Van Sanstha.
