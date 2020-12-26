Madhya Pradesh: Nature lovers gather in biting cold to watch migratory birds in Dhar

DHAR: A migratory bird watching programme was organised by Intach Dhar Chapter, The Nature Volunteers and Van Sanstha. Painter, sculptor, writer, photographer and environmentalist Padmashri Bhalchandra Dattatray Mondhe while addressing the gathering said that Dhar is a unique place of Malwa region famous for its lakes and has possibilities for bird watching.

Mondhe said that a huge number of unique foreign birds come to Dhar, which are not sighted elsewhere. The dirt at the bank of the lakes and encroachments are a matter of concern, as they are harmful for nature, birds and the lakes as well, he further added.