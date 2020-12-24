Madhya Pradesh: Prime accused Maal Singh in sarpanch Najru murder case in cop net

Gandhwani police claimed that acting on the tip-off, they arrested him from Gandhwani bus stand. Police team informed that they came to know about the whereabouts of Maal Singh from their informer. At the time of his arrest, Maal Singh who came from Gujarat was waiting for the bus to return to his native place.

Earlier, Dhar district superintendent of police announced reward of Rs 5,000 on Maal Singh as he was out of police reach after the murder that took place on October 21, 2018.

Najru, a tribal sarpanch was killed after being attacked with arrows and stones in Dhar district, ahead of 2018 assembly elections in the state. The accused shot nine arrows at the face and back Balwari Kala panchayat sarpanch Najru Adivasi (35), killing him instantly. At the time of his killing, Najru was strolling outside his home in Bhutiapura village.

The assailants, numbering around six, had an old enmity and that was possibly the cause of the killing.