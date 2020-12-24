Madhya Pradesh: Novel campaign in Dhar against Covid-19

UNICEF working with the district administration in Dhar district, has launched this unique campaign, with large mask-shaped banners carrying messages on ways to avoid coronavirus.

Dhar district collector Alok Singh is doing everything possible to speed up this campaign. In this connection, a meeting has been held with the representatives of religious leaders and they were also asked to cooperate.

From the public squares in Dhar district to the ramparts of the fort, these banners attract everyone’s attention with their messages reaching the people. People are being informed that the way to avoid coronavirus is a mask because the mask is the vaccine till the real vaccine comes. The police are also taking action against drivers who are without a mask.