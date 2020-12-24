Madhya Pradesh: Assessment test of teachers in Dhar district faces teachers' defiance

Bagh/ Sardarpur (Dhar District): State school education department’s order for teachers to appear in an assessment test on December 27 and 28 has started facing opposition from a rural area of Malwa and Nimar region.

Teachers from a rural block in Dhar district raised their voice against the government decision saying that it’s an insult to teachers who are involved in the teaching profession for decades.

Earlier, the department had decided to take a test of teachers of schools where the students of classes X and XII failed to give good results and have been asked to appear in a test after which their orientation will be done.