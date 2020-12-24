Madhya Pradesh: Assessment test of teachers in Dhar district faces teachers' defiance

Bagh/ Sardarpur (Dhar District): State school education department’s order for teachers to appear in an assessment test on December 27 and 28 has started facing opposition from a rural area of Malwa and Nimar region.
Teachers from a rural block in Dhar district raised their voice against the government decision saying that it’s an insult to teachers who are involved in the teaching profession for decades.
Earlier, the department had decided to take a test of teachers of schools where the students of classes X and XII failed to give good results and have been asked to appear in a test after which their orientation will be done.
In Sardapur tehsil of Dhar district, teachers have submitted a memorandum to the block education officer addressing the chief minister and have demanded cancellation of the exam.
General secretary of Tribal Welfare Teachers Association, Shirin Qureshi and Block Unit Chairman Gaurav Nigwal said that the result of Excellence School and Model School is about 70 percent to 80 percent, but there are few teachers from the school who were asked to appear in the test saying that name of the teachers have been listed among those who failed to give good results.
The teachers demand an investigation on the discrepancy and request an apology for the teachers of excellence school, model school, and other high schools whose exam result is more than 40%.
Also, catchment secondary schools that do not directly link to board exams are included in this exam. Qureshi states that there has been a severe lack of educational facilities and despite this, teachers are giving their best efforts.
Similarly in Bagh block of Dhar district, teachers raised their voice and submitted a memorandum to the block education officer Veerbhan Singh Mandloi. Teachers association president Dharmendra Thakur accusing the state government of torturing teachers mentally said that order to appear in such examination is not only an insult of teachers but mental torture for thousands of teachers.
Thakur said that only teachers cannot be blamed for poor results. There are several posts of teachers lying vacant at many schools. The imperative to pass the students up to class 1-8 is responsible for the poor exam results of high school and high secondary board also responsible for the same. He demanded the government to revoke the compulsory retirement order of 16 teachers with immediate effect. These 16 teachers of state government schools (those schools which reported worst Class X and Class XII examination results in the 2018-2019 academic session) failed to qualify for two examinations conducted for teachers in June and October this year have been given compulsory retirement by the government.
