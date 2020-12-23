Tribals have first right on treasury: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Tribal community members have the first right over the government treasury, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing an online meeting here on Wednesday. The CM said the state government is committed to the welfare of people, including the tribal class, who are lagging far behind in development.

The CM was holding the Tribal Advisory Council meeting held at Mantralaya through video-conference. He said that a new museum focusing on tribal life would be started in the Shahdol division by the department. For this, a suitable site at Umaria, or nearby, will be selected. At present, this type of a museum of the department is operating at Chhindwara.

Health survey

“A health survey of the tribal population will be conducted in the entire state for control of the genetic disease, Sickle Cell Anaemia, among tribals. Along with this, health cards will be provided to them. An awareness campaign will also be conducted in the tribal community to protect against such fatal diseases as Sickle Cell Anaemia,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

No one will be allowed to usurp tribal property

Action would be taken against those who intend to marry tribal girls for possessing their land, said the CM. He said the implementation of tribal welfare schemes should lead to change in the lives of the tribal class. No one will be allowed to usurp the property of the tribal class. He said that no eligible person will be deprived of forest rights. The chief minister directed that it could be ensured that there were no new cases of possession. Forest rights should be given to those occupying pattas before December 2006.