Madhya Pradesh: Priest's Father Dies Of Shock Over Eviction In Pipliya Mandi | FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a 100-year-old father of a local priest lost his life after being thrown out of their house by officials of Mentor Finance Company, Jaipur. The elderly man, identified as Rupdas Bairagi, succumbed to shock after being evicted along with his bed due to outstanding home loan installments.

The incident was reported from Bhilyakhedi village under Nahargarh police station on February 1. Finance company officials, accompanied by police, forcibly removed the belongings of Ram Mandir priest Govinddas Bairagi from their house. Despite the priest's pleas, his frail father Rupdas was forcefully evicted from the premises along with his bed.

Following this, the priest built a mud house on the farm and began living. The entire family was in shock after being thrown out of their house, Rupdas grappled with the trauma of losing the home. Tragically, his health deteriorated rapidly, leading to his demise on Sunday. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with footage of the eviction circulating on social media platforms.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand criticised both the government and the finance company for their actions. State Congress president Jitu Patwari took to social media to criticise the government's inaction, demanding justice for the priest's family and holding the finance company and police officials accountable for their actions.