Madhya Pradesh: Prem Bandhan Garden, Rivaj Garden demolished as anti-mafia drive begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, district and police in a joint anti-mafia drive demolished illegal structures including Rivaj Garden and Prem Bandhan Garden alongside Kanadia Road on Friday in the city.

Two to three houses and some shops of these illegal gardens owners were also knocked down.

Sources said that these gardens belong to Yunus Patel, Salim Patel and their family members.

Armed with JCB, Poclain machines, removal gang of IMC reached Kanadia road around 6 am and started demolition drive. Heavy police accompanied the removal gang.

IMC first demolished Prem Bandhan Garden and then bulldozers were turned towards Rivaj garden.

The office of Rivaj Garden was also demolished. Chat-Chowpatty and shops on handcarts outside Prem Bandhan Garden were also removed. More than 10 illegally built shops are also being demolished in front of Prem Bandhan Garden.

Additional commissioner Sandeep Soni told that the Rivaj garden was completely illegal and Prem Bandhan Garden was built on the basis of permission taken from the panchayat using forged documents.

“The building permission given by the land mafia has the signature of the sarpanch while the signature of the secretary should have also been on the documents. FIR will be lodged against the mafia and the then sarpanch,” he said.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials of Indore and Ujjain to take strict action mafia.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:21 AM IST