Madhya Pradesh: GRP seizes cash, Jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh, hawala racket suspected

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The government railway police (GRP) Itarsi, in separate incidents, arrested two men with jewelries worth Rs 20 lakh and unaccounted cash Rs 16 lakh, within twenty four hours. Police are investigating the case from all angles including hawala, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pratima Mathew on Thursday.

In the first incident, a team of police arrested a man with Rs 16.50 lakh on Wednesday night. The cops suspect a hawala racket behind the movement of the cash. The police found a man moving in a suspicious manner at the railway station on Wednesday. The cops went to him and checked his bag that was full of cash. The accused identified as Adarsh Gupta told police that he had run away from home after stealing cash. However, he only said that he had Rs 4 to 5 lakh remaining in the bag. The cops brought the accused to the police station and they checked the cash, it was Rs 16.50 lakh.

Police informed Income tax (I-T) department, SBI and related agencies. In another incident, police spotted a suspicious man roaming around Itarsi railway station carrying a bag on Wednesday morning. On checking his bag, the cops found jewelry. The total worth of jewelries was Rs 20 lakh, said Mathew.The accused told that he works for a jeweler in Mathura district and was going to deliver the ornaments to some other jewelers in Mandla and Amarwada districts.As he was not carrying legal documents, police seized the jewelries and has alerted the other agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:55 AM IST