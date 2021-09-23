Madhya Pradesh: Expired ghee, tea leafs worth over Rs 8 lakh seized, manager and owner booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the action against spurious edibles, a joint team of Crime Branch and Food and Drug Administration Department raided Tradezo Company’s godown at Lasudia Mori and seized over 656 kilogram of ghee, on Wednesday night.

The company was repacking the expired ghee of Society Company. The team also seized over 2200 kilogram sub-standard tea leaves worth Rs 4 lakh.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Guruprasad Parashar, acting on tip off, a joint team raided the godown of Tradezo Company where expired ghee of Society Company was kept for repacking.

“Ghee of about Rs 3-5 lakh was stored and it was found that the company had called expired ghee from Mumbai and was repacking it with the new expiry date and label. In preliminary investigation, it was found that the Tradezo Company’s in-charge Shailendra Shrivastava and firm license owner Hitesh Bhatiya were putting public health in danger by changing the label of expired ghee packets and by selling substandard and misbranded tea leafs,” the ASP said.

A case under section 420, 272, 273, and 32 of IPC was registered against the accused at Lasudia Police Station.

According to food safety officer DK Soni, “The action was taken following the previous action on Shree Ram Food and Milk Industry where 4200 kilogram ghee was seized. During the police investigation, the accused informed them that they had got the supply of ghee from Tradezo Company for repacking.”

Food safety officers have also taken samples of Society Desi Ghee, Society Amar Dust Tea, Society Masala Flavour Tea, and Society Tea.

“Charges would be increased on the accused on the basis of sample reports,” Soni said.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:44 PM IST