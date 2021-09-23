Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest two in connection with suspect Acid attack in Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two persons in connection with kidnapping, brutally beating up and attacking a girl with suspected acid in Panna district, officials said on Thursday.

The duo accused, who had escaped from the village after committing crime, have been arrested from their hideouts in Pawai area.

They have been identified as Sumer Singh alias Summi Raja and Goldi Singh alias Goldi Raja.

Superintendent of Panna district, Dharmaraj Meena confirmed and said the accused were being interrogated. “They would soon be produced before the court,” he said.

On Tuesday, the duo had allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old girl and her brother from home in Baruaha village in the district and took her to a forest area, where the duo bashed the girl and her brother. They later poured suspected acid on the girl.

The girl sustained serious injuries on her both eyes and had also partially lost eyesight.

The girl has been referred to a hospital in Chhitrakoot in Satna district for further treatment.

Police sources said that the accused were suspecting the girl and her brother of helping a girl of the accused's family to elope with a youth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:42 AM IST