Madhya Pradesh: Woman attacked with suspected Acid, suffers injuries

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was kidnapped, brutally bashed up and later attacked with suspected acid in Panna district. She has suffered injuries on both her eyes and partially lost eyesight, sources said on Wednesday.

The victim is admitted at Panna District Hospital and will soon be shifted to a hospital in Chhitrakoot for further treatment.

The victim, a resident of village Barauha, said that she along with her brother was abducted on Tuesday by a group of people belonging to the same village. They accused the victim and her brother of helping a girl to elope with a youth.

They took the duo to a forest area, where they assaulted them. “They brutally beat up me and my brother. Later, one of them attacked with Tejab (acid). They later left me in the village and escaped,” the victim told journalists.

The incident came to light when the victim along with her family members rushed to a Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

“We were informed by CHC. A team was sent to CHC and the girl was referred to the district hospital,” said a police officer.

Superintendent of police (SP), Panna Dharmraj Meena said that a police team had been sent to the village and the accused would be arrested soon. “It is actually not a case of acid attack. Doctor has also confirmed that it is not an acid attack. It seems that the accused used something else. The girl is being referred to Chitrakoot for further treatment,” Meena said.

District collector, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, “A team has been deployed with the victim. She will be given all assistance and the accused would be booked under NSA.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:44 PM IST