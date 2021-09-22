Madhya Pradesh: India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items like coarse cereals, claims Narendra Singh Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, praising the BJP government, has claimed that the country is getting internationally acclaimed for its cereal production.

The minister said that the United Nations has accepted India's proposal, declaring 2023 as the 'International Year of Coarse Cereals'.

"Agriculture meeting of G-20 countries has been held. India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items like coarse cereals; government is promoting biofortified varieties to overcome malnutrition, biofortified varieties from those varieties of crops in which micronutrient content is increased with the help of different processes," said the Union Agriculture minister.

When asked about the visit of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar said that Scindia is coming for the first time after becoming a minister, so the workers are giving him a grand welcome.

Narendra Singh Tomar also bashed Sajjan Singh Verma over his statement of himself replacing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 15 days.

"Congress has no problem in dreaming, but there is no such thing. A good government is running in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj."

Speaking on the case of death of Narendra Giri Maharaj, the minister said, "It is pointless to answer the allegations of the death of Sant Narendra Giri Maharaj, everyone is saddened by his death, is doing the work of the UP government, what will happen in the investigation will be clear."

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:43 AM IST