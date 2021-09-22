Madhya Pradesh: Springfield School providing global education, says Thakur

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Springfield World School organised the 54th oath-taking ceremony of the members of Lions Club in Vidisha on Sunday, according to sources in the school.

Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur was the chief guest at the function. As soon as he arrived at the school he was welcomed by the horse riding team and the school band.

Thakur also visited the school and met the hostellers. The minister hailed the education being provided by the school.

The director of the school Yogendra Singh Rana has established a school of international standard in a small city like Vidisha, the minister said.

The students are getting all the facilities in the school, the minister said, adding that the students would earn a name in future.

The school provides sports facilities of international standard; besides, there are swimming pools, basketball grounds, lawn tennis courts and horse riding system, the minister said.

Thakur said that the family members of Rana who stayed abroad and studied there returned to the country to educate people.

Rana has been associated with social work since his childhood, the minister said.

Oath law officer RG Pathak who came from Ujjain installed the new office-bearers along with treasurer Lion Niranjan Rathore, secretary Lion Vedprakash Sharma and administered the oath to its president Yogendra Rana.

Eleven eminent people in the city also took the membership of the club for its contribution to public welfare.

Lion Ravi Upadhya, zonal chairperson Lion Mithilesh Ajay Sahu, director of Springfield World School Lion Meenal Singh Rana, director Karan Pratap Singh Rana and others were present at the function.

Former chairman of Nagar Palika Mukesh Tandon, a member of BJP’s state executive committee Manoj Katare, chairman of Zila Janpad Toran Singh Dangi and others were also present at the function. A company has to identify the target and set up a target for the company, he said.

