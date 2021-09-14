Madhya Pradesh: Prashant Shroff is special member in Small Scale Industries Development, New Delhi

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club’s former president Prashant Shroff, who gives proper guidance to Burhanpur textiles and other industries, was appointed special member in Central government’s Small Scale Industries Development (MSME) New Delhi on Saturday.

This way he brought laurels to Burhanpur. After a long time Burhanpur has achieved such an achievement, a local said. Anand Prakash Chokse said that now problems faced by small and big industries of the district would reach the Central government through CA Prashant Shroff.

Anand Prakash Chokse, Praveen Chokse, Jugal Tandon and Sumit Borle went to Prashant Shroff’s office and congratulated him. Shroff’s father Suresh Shroff too was happy over the achievement of his son and blessed him.

