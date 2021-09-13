e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage girl jumps off hotel, died

The girl, a resident of Budhwariya locality of the city, was staying at the hotel High Light along with her ‘boyfriend’ for the past few days.
Staff Reporter
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage girl, who was missing from home since September 4, allegedly jumped to death from the third floor of a hotel in Ujjain late Sunday night, sources said.

The girl, a resident of Budhwariya locality of the city, was staying at the hotel High Light along with her ‘boyfriend’ for the past few days.

Apart from the girl and her boyfriend, one more youth was present in the hotel room at the time when the girl jumped off the building, police sources said.

According to information, Mahakal police have detained two youths and hotel manager and they are being interrogated. The police have also obtained CCTV footage, in which the girl is seen jumping off the hotel building.

Source said that girl, a class-11 student, eloped with her ‘boyfriend’ on September 4. Her family members had approached the police and lodged a complaint. They later withdrew the complaint after the boy's parents promised that they would ensure marriage of the girl with the boy.

Mahakal police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

