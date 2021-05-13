Madhya Pradesh: Power failure leads to water woes in parts of Nagda

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): Residents of Ward No 1, Chetanpura are facing water supply shortage for 4 days consecutively. The water could not be supplied due to the power failure in filter plant set-up by the Nagda municipality at Chambal River.

Only some of the areas received water on Wednesday but this incident has once again exposed the negligence of local body towards the basic requirements in town.

Three water tanks with a total capacity of 25 lakh litres at Mirji market, Bhargava Colony and Bengali Colony got affected due to the power failure.

The water crisis was noticed at Subhash Marg, MG Road, Dussehra Maidan, Chetanpura, Chambal Marg, 56 block and several other colonies in town on Wednesday.

The water supply requirement of the town is 100 lakh litres per day which is supplied through 7 water tanks. These tanks are filled from 4:30 am to 12:00 am.

The power failure occurred at 5:00 in the morning due to the damaged MCV in the transformer of the filter plant on Wednesday. The municipalityworkers tried to repair the electrical fault but failed due to the unavailability of additional MCV. Required equipment was bought from Indore. The supply resumed in the evening, said Raees Ahmed Qureshi, in-charge water department at Nagda municipality.