Nagda: Movement of BJP leaders in Bima Hospital is spreading corona, alleges Congress leader Basant Malpani

Nagda(Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Basant Malpani has alleged that the movement of outsiders in Bima Hospital’s Covid Care Centre has led to spread of infection and said that Covid centre has become a political centre.

Malpani said that BJP leaders visit Covid Centre, go out and spread infection. He said that an oxygen supply line has yet to become functional in Hospital’s Covid Centre, due to which serious patients do not get adequate treatment.

He alleged that despite the fact that entry in Covid Centre is prohibited, some BJP leaders visit it to take credit on the pretext of providing goods, equipment to patients.

“Despite lack of adequate arrangements at 24-bed Covid Centre in Bima Hospital, BJP leaders continue to take credit. Some BJP leaders have made it a political base,” he added.

He further alleged that the 5 oxygen cylinders given through CSR fund by the industries were not given by BJP leaders to hospital. They were given to their own friends and relatives. He demanded that Covid Centre of Bima Hospital should be run as per guidelines.

Ban felicitation functions in Covid centres

Social worker Abhay Chopra has condemned the felicitation function of recovered patients in Covid centre by BJP leaders through a press release on Tuesday. This way, infection will spread fast, he said. Covid centre incharge Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said entry of outsiders should be prohibited at Covid Centre.