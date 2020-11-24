Madhya Pradesh: Power demand rises to 5804 MW in Malwa-Nimar due to sowing season

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company said that the demand of electricity is increasing due to irrigation for Rabi crops in Malwa-Nimar region. The maximum power supply was recorded at 5,804 MW on Tuesday. This is the highest supply this year in a single day.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the demand has increased by 500 MW in the last 15 days and they are meeting the demand with ease. Tomar said that the company has distributed 50 crore units of electricity in the last five days. “This too is a record in itself,” he added. Maximum power supply is being made in Indore and Dhar districts with 1.25 crore units per day followed by 1.10 crore units in Ujjain district, 1 crore in Khargone district, 93 lakh in Dewas, 77 lakh units in Ratlam etc.