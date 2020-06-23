Madhya Pradesh: 20 lakh power consumers get Rs 170 cr Covid-19 relief in Malwa-Nimar

Indore: Nearly 20 lakh electricity consumers in Malwa-Nirma region got discount of Rs 170 crore in their bills under the state government’s Covid-19 relief scheme, claimed Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

“The figure of 20 lakh consumers going to shoot up as more bill will be generated,” said the company in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

As per the government’s Covid-19 relief scheme, beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana, whose bills were up to Rs 100 for March month are required to pay just Rs 50 per month for next three months against bill up to Rs 100.

Besides, domestic consumers, who had received bills of Rs 100 for March month and have received bill ranging between Rs 100 and 400 in the month of April, May and June are required to pay just Rs 100 monthly.