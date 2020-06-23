Madhya Pradesh: 20 lakh power consumers get Rs 170 cr Covid-19 relief in Malwa-Nimar

Indore: Nearly 20 lakh electricity consumers in Malwa-Nirma region got discount of Rs 170 crore in their bills under the state government’s Covid-19 relief scheme, claimed Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.
“The figure of 20 lakh consumers going to shoot up as more bill will be generated,” said the company in a press release issued here on Tuesday.
As per the government’s Covid-19 relief scheme, beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana, whose bills were up to Rs 100 for March month are required to pay just Rs 50 per month for next three months against bill up to Rs 100.
Besides, domestic consumers, who had received bills of Rs 100 for March month and have received bill ranging between Rs 100 and 400 in the month of April, May and June are required to pay just Rs 100 monthly.
Apart from this, those consumers, who had received bill ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 400 for March month and receive bill over Rs 400 in the month of April, May and June months are required to pay just half of the bill amount.
West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal so far more than 20 lakh consumers have been benefited under this scheme in Malwa and Nimar, including 2.5 lakh consumers of Indore city.
“The relief will be given in the bills of April, May and June,” he added.
Narwal said that bills have been generated by making changes in the billing software. The consumers who deposited the amount in the first week of May and June have been given benefit to “amount adjustment scheme”.
