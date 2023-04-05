Madhya Pradesh: Potable water in villages a priority, says Khargone Collector

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma reviewed implementation of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in four blocks of the district. He ordered stakeholders to achieve target of completing all related works within the stipulated time.

The meeting included an extensive report on current status of JJM under four blocks, issues faced during the process and completion of all works within the targeted date as directed by District Collector.

He advised officers having an effective dialogue with local people and discuss upon their grievances and doubts.

Under Khargone janpad, out of 27 retro fitting and four new schemes, seven have been completed and five have been handed over. Out of 29 retro fittings work 17 have been completed in Bhagwanpura janpad. Out of 21 retro fitting, 13 have been completed in Segaon. In Gogawa Janpad, 21 retro fittings works have been completed while 17 have been completed. Executive engineer Pachauri said that two agencies i.e Pragati Electrocom Gurgaon and Vijayanand Engineering Gwalior were blacklisted for delay and irregularities in implementation of works. District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, executive engineer Neeru Pachauri, SDO Shivram Solanki, contractors and survey agency also attended the meeting.