 Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Collector & SP review preparations for CM’s visit on Ambedkar Jayanti
Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Collector & SP review preparations for CM’s visit on Ambedkar Jayanti

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Dharmveer Singh held a meeting with heads of various departments over CM Shivraj Singh’s proposed visit to Maheshwar on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.  

Collector and SP personally visited Maheshwar to review the preparation for CM’s visit. Programme for Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahila Sammelan would be conducted at Budi Jin Maidan.

Preparations for Nimar Utsav were also discussed in the meeting. Collector Verma said that Nimar Utsav would be conducted in Maheshwar only, as announced by CM Chouhan on December 14, 2022.

In order to promote handloom industry of Maheshwar, representatives of weavers' community will present exhibition and model of the loom in the festival. Kevat society will present Lord Rama, Laxman and Goddess model in a boat to CM Chouhan, said collector.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, SDM Agreem Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, municipality CMO Manoj Sharma, district CEO Arif Khan and others were also present. 

