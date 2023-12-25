Madhya Pradesh: Portion Of Government Primary School Ceiling Collapses In Ratlam, None Hurt | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the ceiling of a government primary school in Makodiya Rundi village in Sailana of Ratlam district collapsed on Sunday night. Fortunately, the catastrophe struck during a time when the school was empty, averting any casualties.

As per details, the school building had been in severe dilapidated condition for a long time, several complaints went unheeded by authorities. More than 50 students, ranging from classes I to V, are attending the school. Concerned teachers had repeatedly alerted higher officials about the dilapidated state of the building for the past 18 months, to no avail.

The collapse primarily affected the front portion of the school. This prompted concerns about the potential magnitude of casualties had it occurred during school hours.

Notably, the vicinity around the school comprises residential areas where children frequently engage in activities within the school premises. This incident has sparked concern among locals and raised questions about the accountability of officials in ensuring the safety of educational institutions.

Vigilant citizens demanded swift action to prevent similar mishaps in the future. The poor infrastructure has been hampering the quality of education for students.