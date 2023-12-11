Madhya Pradesh: Porlal Kharte Felicitated At Lokotsav | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Social and political activist Porlal Kharte was felicitated for his 20 years of government service, exceptional dedication, and contributions to society, during an event held at the 23rd Lokotsav in Goa on December 8.

The event was organised by the Adarsh Yuva Sangh and Balram Education Society in Goa. Kharte was presented with a shawl, quince, a plaque, and a memento. The Founder President of Adarsh Yuva Sangh and Shri Balram Education Society Goa, Ramesh Tawadkar (former Cabinet Minister), several MLAs from Goa, and dignitaries hailing from various states were present.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities including Mandal Tribal Ekta Parishad Anil Rawat, High Court lawyer Sagar Kharte, Rajendra Ahire, Vijay Solanki, and Arvind Kanesh. Cultural groups from 12 states, including Assam, Tripura, and Gujarat, contributed to the event, enhancing its vibrancy and diversity.

Kharte's journey from humble beginnings in Mendlyapani village, Barwani district to achieving academic excellence and multifaceted talent despite financial hardships was highlighted. Despite facing financial adversities, Kharte persevered, working as a laborer while pursuing his studies.

He was posted as a Commercial Tax Inspector after cracking the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. After two decades of exemplary government service, he opted for voluntary retirement from the post of State Tax Officer to pursue his passion for public service.

Following his retirement, Kharte initiated a transformative journey for conservation of nature, culture, constitution, and democracy in 2013.

He also played a pivotal role in establishing key organisations such as Tribal Development Organisation, Tribal Students Organisation MP, Tribal Employees & Officers Organisation (MP), and Tribal Coordination Manch Bharat. Workers from MP extended best wishes for his continued exemplary work and dedication towards societal betterment.