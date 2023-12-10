MP: 'Women's Income Will Reach ₹1 Lakh A Year Under Ladli Behna, Says CM Chouhan In Khandwa | Twitter

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): After Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna, now we have a resolution to make you all Lakhpati Behna, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his address at a ‘Aabhar program’ (gratitude program) in Khandwa on Sunday.

After BJP's massive victory in the assembly elections, Chouhan on Sunday visited the memorial of Saint Singaji located in Mandhata assembly constituency of Khandwa district. After reaching here in the afternoon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the ‘Aabhar program’ (gratitude program) and also performed the aarti of Maa Narmada.

Talking about the Ladli Behna scheme, he said, “Each of my sisters should have an income of Rs 10,000 per month. We will do that with the help of a network of self-help groups. Everyone's income will reach Rs 10,000 per month. This step has to be taken forward.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Make PM Modi Prime Minister Again'

Addressing the farmers and making an appeal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chouhan said, “Farmer brothers, we will fulfil every promise of the resolution letter (manifesto). We will buy wheat for ₹2700 per quintal. One more resolution we all have to take is to make respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again by winning all 29 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After visiting the memorial of Saint Singaji, Chouhan said that he had come to seek blessings at the feet of Saint Singaji Maharaj and appealed to everyone to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. ​