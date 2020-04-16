Madhya Pradesh: Popular Front of India welcomes health department team with flowers in Manasa

Manasa: The Bhilwara model was applied to Neemach after a few positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in neighbouring districts. A team from health department is deployed to screen people and conduct door-to-door surveys.

Ramkanya Patel, Rajkumar Chanderiya, Rakesh Parihar and Naushad Khan were the members of this team. When they reached ward number 14, they were given a warm welcome by its residents and members of Popular Front of India (PFI). Tehsil incharge Khwaja Hussain Mansoori said that we have distributed over 150 ration kits ever since the lockdown and are also distributing masks, sanitisers and anti-bacterial soap. He said that the team was welcomed with flower shower to acknowledge their work in such times.

Team member Ramkanya Patel thanked the residents and appreciated their cooperation.