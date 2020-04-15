Now, book online or dial to get life-saving drugs at home in Indore

Even as lockdown 2.0 has begun and the IMC grocery and essential item supplies have been on track, there is more good news amid this viral gloom. The administration is trying its bit to do everything possible to ease the lives of people in these distressed times.

Now, life saving drugs will be delivered at people's doorsteps. Certain medical agencies have been authorised for the purpose. Additional Collector and Additional District Magistrate BBS Tamar issued orders on Wednesday under section 144 of Indian Penal Code, 1973. The medical agencies will supply drugs on the basis of online bookings. People can also order on phone.

However, no agency will be allowed to open its office fully and no customer should be visiting these agencies physically. The designated employees will be issued curfew passes from the collector's office.

The order also says, the following agencies have been authorised: Pet Chemist, proprietor Manish Garg; Ajay Jainkar of Ajay Proprietor; Angat Nayyar of Modern Traders and Laxman Pamani of Progressive Marketing. Patient parties can get their contact details through Google search.