65-year-old man dies in Indore amid lockdown, family allege that hospital's staff denied treatment

On Tuesday, a family of a 65-year-old Indore man alleged that he died at MY Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after the hospital's staff refused to treat him.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 65-year-old man was rushed to hospital on a two-wheeler after he complained of chest pain. The man's relative alleged that the staff at the hospital denied treatment and he collapsed on the ground after some time.
The man's family members told the leading daily that they had booked an ambulance before but later the ambulance service operator refused, forcing them to take the patient to the hospital on the two-wheeler.
After the video of the incident went viral, opposition Congress launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Senior Congress leader KK Mishra told the leading daily, “The man died as he didn’t get treatment in the hospital and also he didn’t get an ambulance. The kin had to take him to the hospital on a two-wheeler. The situation in the state can easily be gauged but the chief minister is not tired of making lofty claims about the health services.”
The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday. With the discovery of 76 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, the number of positive cases of the infection in Indore reached 438.
According to the health bulletin issued by the chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia on Tuesday, two deaths have been reported due to the infection taking the toll to 37 in Indore. Meanwhile, as many as 730 people have tested positive for coronavirus in entire Madhya Pradesh, with 50 deaths being reported due to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
