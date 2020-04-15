65-year-old man dies in Indore amid lockdown, family allege that hospital's staff denied treatment

On Tuesday, a family of a 65-year-old Indore man alleged that he died at MY Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after the hospital's staff refused to treat him.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 65-year-old man was rushed to hospital on a two-wheeler after he complained of chest pain. The man's relative alleged that the staff at the hospital denied treatment and he collapsed on the ground after some time.

The man's family members told the leading daily that they had booked an ambulance before but later the ambulance service operator refused, forcing them to take the patient to the hospital on the two-wheeler.