Indore: Coronavirus patient fails to get ambulance, kin carry him on Scooter, dies

Indore: Despite sternest of stern warnings to hospitals and the medical fraternity from the higher echelons of the administration that apathy towards any patient would not be tolerated... sample this.

In a so-called ‘Health Care Hub’ of the state, a patient neither gets treated in any hospital nor gets an ambulance to be ferried to another hospital. The patient, suspected of COVID-19, succumbs to his disease on a scooter while his harried relative was taking him from "pillar-to-post" literally for treatment.

Family members of 55-year-old Pandurav Chandne had to rush him between hospitals on a two-wheeler, jokes apart, but in the same way Aamir Khan did with his friend's father in the blockbuster 3 Idiots. In real life, Chandne's kin had no choice and while being yoyoed between hospitals, they lost Pandurav. Later, the family members waited for an ambulance to send the body to their home but even that was not available.

DIlip Chandne, brother of deceased, alleged that Pandurav Chandne, resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar, who had developed symptoms of COVID-19 and had some difficulty in breathing on Monday morning after which they rushed him to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences earlier but was referred to MY Hospital.

“We went to MY Hospital on Monday where doctors didn’t admit him and instead sent him back with some medicines. The patient’s condition turned critical on Tuesday morning after which they rushed him to Cloth Market Hospital on a scooter but the doctors didn’t provide him any treatment and referred to MY Hospital,” Dilip said.

He added that they requested the hospital staff to provide them with an ambulance to take him to MY Hospital but they refused.

“Ambulance was parked inside but they refused to provide the vehicle to us and told us to take the patient back. As his condition was deteriorating, we rushed him to MY Hospital. He was squeezed in between the rider and the pillion. Unfortunately, he died before reaching to MY Hospital,” deceased’s brother alleged.

Family members also waited for an ambulance in the parking of MY Hospital but no one came. They also informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer but in vain. After this, they home the body and performed last rites.

They alleged that if the patient got treatment in any of these three hospitals they visited in two days, he could have been survived.

Patient was brought dead: Cloth Market Hospital

Administrative officer of Cloth Market Hospital Mohinder Singh Chouhan said they have initiated a probe. “Dr VK Jain who attended on Chandne, informed us that the patient was brought dead. We are checking the CCTV footages of the hospital to investigate and enquire the staff about who refused for ambulance,” he said

Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said they have informed the CMHO about the same and asked him to take samples of the family members as well.