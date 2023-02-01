Madhya Pradesh: 'Poor quality paint used to paint Sardarpur CHC' 

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Flouting of norms, use of poor quality painting material and poor repair work has come to the fore at the Community Health Center, Sardarpur, just a day after CBMO Sheela Mujalda was removed from her position with immediate effects.

It was learnt that the state government had given an amount of Rs 5 lakh for repair and painting works at CHC, Sardarpur. An OPD room, 4-5 patients wards, an X-ray room, dressing room and lab were painted whereas the accountant's office, maternity room, Rotary diet centre, doctor's residence and staff rooms were left unrepaired and unpainted.

Colour experts alleged that very low-quality and cheap colour brands and distemper were used for painting purposes but the bill mentions the use of branded colours. These cheap colours will start falling from the wall and ceiling within six months, they added.

Attempt to contact CMHO Dhar Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi and newly appointed chief block medical officer (CBMO) Nitin Joshi in this regard proved futile as they didn’t respond to repeated phone calls. SohanPatidar, clerk at Patient Welfare Committee said that high-quality of colours were used for painting.

