Madhya Pradesh: Dr Joshi takes charge as CBMO of Sardarpur Community Health Center

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Nitin Joshi has been recently appointed as the new chief block medical officer (CBMO) of Sardarpur Community Health Center. On the other hand, Sheela Mujalda, CBMO has been removed from the post with immediate effect.

CMHO Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi while confirming the update said that Mujalda has been removed due to her prolonged illness and on her place, Dr Joshi has been appointed. It is being suspected by the public that the move comes ahead of irregularity and scam of Rs 5 lakh in infrastructure-related works at CHC besides the displeasure of ruling leaders of the party.

Newly appointed CBMO Joshi told Free Press that he took charge of CBMO at Sardarpur CHC. Among his top priority would be to provide better health facilities to the patients coming to the Community Health Center and ensure that the government's health schemes reach its beneficiaries.

