Madhya Pradesh: SDM submits report on hostel irregularities in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) recommended action against the officers including superintendents in matters of irregularities prevailing at Sardarpur sports complex boys’ hostel.

SDM Rahul Chauhan has submitted the report to the district collector and assistant commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, after completing the investigation. Following this, many are anticipating action against the block education officer (BEO) and the superintendent of the hostel soon.

Notably, Free Press has raised the issue of irregularities prevailing at the hostel on January 20. The hostel inmates submitted a memorandum to SDM Chauhan to improve the facilities in the building. They have alleged that BEO Pramod Kumar Mathur and hostel superintendent Omkar Singh Pancholi are not providing sports equipment, tracksuit and regular catering services to them, even when the annual budget of the building is over Rs 50 lakh.

According to government rules, the responsibility of providing sports material, tracksuits and quality food rests with the hostel superintendent.

However, superintendent Pancholi said that BEO Mathur is responsible. In response, BEO Mathur denied all allegations against him. He said Pancholi is giving VIP treatment to a few students. In this regard, he warned the superintendent to desist from partial behaviour. Under the rules, the hostel superintendent is responsible for catering services and the amount of tracksuit and scholarship is directly deposited in the bank account of the students by the government.

Following this, on January 24, the students of four hostels reached Dhar in two loading vehicles. They handed over a memorandum to the additional collector in the absence of the district collector. Taking prompt action, the SDM was ordered to investigate the matter. Later, the additional collector informed the collector about the incident.

The collector is very angry about the issue of students reaching Dhar in a loading vehicle. Because had there been an accident while reaching Dhar, who would have been responsible?

