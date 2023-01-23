Madhya Pradesh: Congress wins Sardarpur and Rajgarh elections

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Monday celebrated victory in urban local body elections at Sardarpur and Rajgarh. The party described it as good news ahead of 2023 Assembly elections.

Elections to Rajgarh and Sardarpur municipal council were held recently, Congress won 9 seats, leaving BJP with only 6 seats.

In Sardarpur Municipal council, mandal president and Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon’s supporter Akhilesh Yadav lost from ward no 5. Similarly, district president Rajeev Yadav’s supporter Anita Bamniya lost from ward no 9. Babita Yadav (BJP) from ward no 1, Dinesh Yadav (Congress) from ward no 2, Kiran Yadav (BJP) from ward no 3, Bhawana Barwe (Congress) from ward no 4, Sanjay Jaiswal (Congress) from ward no 5, Reshma Lodhi (Congress) from ward no 6, Pratham Garg (Congress) from ward 7, Minakshi Grewal (Congress) from ward 8, Neeraj Katare (Congress) from ward 9 and BJP from ward no 11, 13, 14, 15 emerged victorious.

In Rajgarh municipal council, Congress emerged victorious in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12 and 13 while BJP begged 6, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15 wards only. Returning officer Rahul Chauhan said that counting of votes was conducted in smooth way. Certificates were distributed among winning candidates. The dates for elections of president and vice-presidents would be announced shortly following instructions from the SEC.

