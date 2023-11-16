Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties’ Vehicles To Be Monitored Through GPS

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh distributed voting material to polling parties at Polytechnic College on Thursday. Subsequently, polling parties were dispatched to polling stations.

GPS was installed in vehicles carrying polling parties so that they could be monitored from district control room. The vehicles would be monitored right from carrying voting material till their return after the end of polling.

Collector Mishra said that a mock polling will take place at 5:30 am, after which the voting will continue throughout the day. He also appealed to the people to vote in maximum numbers.

The arrangements have been made for the six assembly seats of the district including Manawar, Kukshi, Gandhwani, Sardarpur, Badnawar and Dharampuri. After the voting, all the EVMs will be deposited in the strong room of PG College.

A total of 1,879 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 399 polling stations are sensitive. For the first time, about 50 percent of the booths will be monitored through webcasting.

The polling stations have been facilitated with wheelchairs, electricity, water and toilets. Notably, 14 polling stations have been created in the district which will be completely operated by disabled employees.

