 MP Elections 2023: BSP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked For 'Bribing' Voters In Morena
MP Elections 2023: BSP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked For 'Bribing' Voters In Morena

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BSP candidate from Morena has been booked over allegations of bribing the voters on Thursday-- a day before voting.

BSP candidate Rakesh Singh, the son of former minister and inspector general of police Rustam Singh, was allegedly seen giving money to a few people in a video that went viral on the social media.

Based on the clip, Dinesh Kumar, who oversees the Election Commission's aerial surveillance unit, filed a complaint.

According to Kumar, reporters, an FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station under sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 123 of the Representation of the People Act (corrupt election practices including bribery).

A probe is underway and no arrests have been made so far, he said.

