Madhya Pradesh: Police under scanner for growing crimes in Mandsaur's Suwasra

Representation | REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

FP News Service

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh)

Amid an increasing number of loot and theft incidents in Suwasara village of Mandsaur district, Parmanand Dhakad, a resident of Dhakadkhedi accused local police of keeping seniors in dark.

The complainant claimed that even after he became the victim of a robbery incident, police personnel at the police station registered his complaint under relevant sections of theft incident.

Dhakad, who was targeted by two masked bike-borne robbers who robbed him of Rs 60,000 in broad daylight about three days back, said that Suwasara police registered a case of theft instead of its robbery in broad daylight.

Notably, local police are still groping in the dark. They are going through the CCTV footage mounted at different locations in the village, but still, they are clueless.

Sharing his ordeal, Dhakad, whose son is undergoing treatment for cancer at Ujjain, said that he borrowed Rs 65,000 from one of his relatives. His relative transferred this money into his bank account and on the day of the incident, he was moving toward his house after withdrawing Rs 65,000. The complainant added that he kept Rs 5000 in his pocket and the remaining Rs 60,000 in a bag.

Meanwhile, two bike-borne accused came to him and snatched a bag containing money. After the incident, he rushed to the nearby police station and lodged his complaint, but instead of registering a loot case, police personnel mentioned the incident as theft.

Many of the local villagers raised questions about the police functioning in the village. They claimed that more than half-a-dozen theft incidents in the last eight to nine months remained unsolved. Every time whenever they visit a police station to get an update, police personnel have the same answer that the effort is on and the accused will be caught soon.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Sitamau SDOP Shersingh Bhuria said that the Rs 60,000 has not been robbed, it has been stolen. Efforts are on and soon those who are involved in the crime will be behind the bars. About previous incidents, Bhuria admitted that so far no success has been achieved in the case of the previous thefts.

On the other hand, Suwasara police station in-charge Shivanshu Malviya has the same answer. He said that Rs 60,000 has not been looted, it has been stolen. So far we haven't had any success in this matter.