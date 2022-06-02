Suwasara: BJP district president’s nephew found dead in Chambal river

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Suwasara police on Thursday ascertained the identity of a body which was fished out from Chambal river near Basai village of Mandsaur district on Wednesday evening. The body was identified as Ashok (45) son of Kailash Sethia, a resident of Garoth village.

Ashok was the nephew of BJP district vice president Rajendra Sethia.

Suwasra police station in-charge Shivanshu Malviya said that Ashok had left for Mandsaur via bus at 10 am on Wednesday. He had lunch at a hotel in Sitamau and left the mobile at the hotel itself. His body was found in Basai around 5 pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the police identified him as the nephew of BJP district vice president Rajendra Sethia, Malviya added.

According to the information, the deceased was not married and lived alone with his parents. Police established a case into the matter and took Ashok’s mobile phone for further investigations.

