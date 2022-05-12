Suwasara: Farmers urged to sell at Mandi to get safe returns

Suwasara (Madhya Pradesh): Local Krishi Upaj Mandi Secretary Surendra Kumar Bhilala recently issued a press note and made an appeal to local farmers to sell their entire produce to the Mandi. He said farmers who sell their produce to the Mandi can get fair and remunerative prices and can reach a large number of consumers.

For produce up to Rs two lakhs, farmers would get a cash payment while for produce worth over Rs two lakhs, the market committee offers an NEFT payment system. He also appealed to farmers not to accept bank cheques from merchants.

If farmers are unable to bring their produce to the Market, then Mandi offers online procurement in which, farmers can deal with licenced merchants. In case, a farmer is not compensated for an online sale then its whole responsibility lies on Mandi Committee. On the other hand, farmers will themselves be responsible for dealing with merchants without mandi licence.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:22 PM IST