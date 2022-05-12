Bhopal: Sanchi shop manager sends notice to BMC commissioner after his shop gets razed down

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Sanchi parlor manager in Shivaji Nagar has sent a notice of Rs 5.50 crore to the Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary and the Managing Director of Sanchi Milk Union, said an official on Thursday.

A team of BMC removed the shop on Tuesday claiming it was an encroachment despite the stay order from the court.

The manager, Arvind Nagar, has said that the corporation’s drive was a contempt of court.

Nagar, who is a resident of Rachna Nagar area in Bhopal, has had a shop allocated to him near Ayurved Hospital in Shivaji Nagar since September 2000.

His lawyers had mentioned in the notice that there had been attempts of removing his shop previously too but the district court had put a stay on the same on July 30, 2004.

His lawyer has said that Arvind has been facing mental stress and has been defamed due to the corporation razing his shop down, for which he has asked for compensation.

Arvind runs his household with the earnings from the shop, he told Free Press.

But the BMC staff raged down his shop without prior notice.

Goods and equipment including a refrigerator worth Rs 5 lakh was destroyed, said Nagar.

Nagar has also submitted a complaint letter to Ayush minister Ramkunwar Kanware and urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:01 PM IST