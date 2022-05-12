Bhopal: Physical efficiency test of Police Constable Recruitment postponed till June 2 amid scorching heat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The physical efficiency test of Police Constable Recruitment which was scheduled from May 13 to June 2 has been postponed.

State home minister Narottam Mishra made the above announcement through a tweet on Thursday.

Mishra tweeted, “The physical test of the police recruitment examination has been postponed till June 2 in view of the scorching heat.”

According to reports, the physical efficiency test to be held from June 3 to June 5 will remain the same. The physical test of the affected candidates will start from June 6. The candidates will receive the information in this regard separately soon.

