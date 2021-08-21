Madhya Pradesh: Police to take back woman to Bangladesh

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Women police station would leave for Bangladesh on Saturday with a woman who was rescued from place where she was forced into prostitution in MIG area eight months ago.

After the completion of all the formalities, the police will take her to Bangladesh via Howrah. Process to take back the other victims is on.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that more than a dozen Bangladeshi women were rescued from different places in Vijay Nagar and MIG area eight months ago. Many people including agents from West Bengal and other cities were also arrested for taking the women here in the name of providing a lucrative job in India.

They were taken across the Bangladesh border by the agents and taken to Mumbai and then some of the women were taken to Indore and later they were put into prostitution by the gang involved in women trafficking in the country.

On the instruction from IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, the police had started the process to take the victims back to their country. After the completion of the formalities, a team of a woman sub-inspector, two lady constables and a policeman would leave for Howrah with the woman on Saturday. From Howrah, she will be taken to Bangladesh by the BSF and West Bengal police.

It is said that the woman had moved to the city eight years ago and since then she was trying to go back to her country.

