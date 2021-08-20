Madhya Pradesh: Six kerosene oil dealers to be booked under NSA

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six dealers caught for black-marketing huge quantity of kerosene will be booked under National Security Act (NSA), and action will also be taken against concerned food inspector said collector Manish Singh on Friday.

The Food Department officials had carried out surprise checking of kerosene dealers and had found several violations. The kerosene dealers are supposed to do their business only in areas for which they have been given a licence, but they were found conducting their business in some other area. Also, the licences of some of the dealers had expired.

Collector Singh informed that after the checkings 9 FIRs were registered and action is being taken against six dealers under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Supply of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. He said that the food inspector of the concerned area , Anand Gole, is being suspended for his negligence.

The surprise checking was done by additional collector Abhay Bedekar and staff of the Food Department near kerosene storage site in village Niranjanpur, Dewas Naka. They found that the dealers did not have Explosive Department's licence and they also found that blue kerosene that is supposed to be distributed through the PDS was being stored there illegally.

Also, on checking the fuel tank of kerosene tankers standing in the premises, blue kerosene was found in the fuel tank of 3 kerosene tankers, totalling 53,185 liters. The tankers and blue kerosene was seized under Madhya Pradesh Kerosene Trader Licensing Order, 1979 and Kerosene (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Maximum Price) Order, 1993.

