Madhya Pradesh: Police station in charge line attached, one held for ‘extortion’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A Day after seizure of Indian made foreign liquor of worth Rs 65 lakh, Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra line attached Dharnawada police station in-charge Gajendra Bundela.

SP has entrusted the probe of the matter to CSP Akash Amalkar after the role of the policemen posted in the Ruthiya police outpost came under scanner in the case.

A person, Neeraj Singh Jadaun was also booked for alleged extortion on the basis of the statement of the truck driver. Three teams were formed to investigate the case of liquor smuggling and sent to Haryana.

When asked the police station in-charge Gajendra Bundela, he said that he was not aware about it.

The truck driver, Mahar Singh said that the truck carrying illegal liquor was stopped near Ruthiya outpost and Jadaun made illegal recovery from the crew.

Poilice said that Neeraj Singh Jadaun has been booked and arrested for extortion near the police post.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three youths from Bhopal drowned in Chhota Pachmarhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:45 PM IST