Madhya Pradesh: Police seize liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore being sent to dry Gujarat

The Berchha police in Shajapur district had received inputs that a consignment of liquor was being sent to Bihar, another dry state, through MP.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police have seized a truck carrying liquor worth more than Rs 1 crore to dry state Gujarat from Haryana, an official said on Friday.

The Berchha police in Shajapur district had received inputs that a consignment of liquor was being sent to Bihar, another dry state, through MP. Accordingly, they intercepted a truck on Thursday and found it to be laden with automobile spare parts, said the official.

"The truck was searched and 558 cartons of premium Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.12 crore were seized," he said.

Driver arrested

But the driver told police that he was on his way to Gujarat with the consignment from Haryana, said additional superintendent of police TS Baghel.

The official said the driver has been arrested and the truck impounded.

"We are verifying his statement and questioning him to know the modus operandi of the network," he added.

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag; second incident...
article-image

