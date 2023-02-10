Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag; second incident within a month

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the 'Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav', will now address the event in online mode, the sources said.

Second incident within a month

A similar incident was reported earlier this year as well. Chouhan had to travel from Manawar to Dhar by road after the chief minister’s helicopter reportedly had some technical snag.

(With inputs from PTI)

