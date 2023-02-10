e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: VD Sharma shares video of Panna’s tigress with 4 cubs

Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma shares video of Panna’s tigress with 4 cubs

'Seems Panna Tiger Reserve is all ready to welcome G-20 guests'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress and its four cubs have become a matter of delight for the tourists visiting the Panna Tiger Reserve. The feline, along with cubs, often wanders in the open and sometimes even cross paths with tourist vehicles, giving them the much desired opportunity to tourists to click pictures.

BJP State President VD Sharma on Friday tweeted the video of the feline with cubs. “ Indeed, it's a treat for tourists in the Panna Tiger Reserve to see a Tigress wandering with her cubs. It seems like Panna Tiger Reserve is ready to welcome the G-20 representatives."

Notably preparations are underway in Khajuraho for the G 20 meeting which would be attended by the delegates across the globe. As Panna Tiger Reserve is in proximity to Khajuraho, G-20 representatives can enjoy a little break out of their busy schedules there.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Panna collector Sanjay Mishra urges crowd to be with present government for 25 years
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma shares video of Panna’s tigress with 4 cubs

Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma shares video of Panna’s tigress with 4 cubs

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ater Mahotsav' begins in Bhind, Pravin Dabas to attend with his actress wife Preeti...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ater Mahotsav' begins in Bhind, Pravin Dabas to attend with his actress wife Preeti...

Bhopal: Man sends triple talaq text to wife, booked

Bhopal: Man sends triple talaq text to wife, booked

Khelo India 2022: Four more national youth records go down in weightlifting

Khelo India 2022: Four more national youth records go down in weightlifting

Khelo India 2022: Adil Altaf, the J&K cyclist, aims to brave the odds on the back of a Bronze medal

Khelo India 2022: Adil Altaf, the J&K cyclist, aims to brave the odds on the back of a Bronze medal