Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma shares video of Panna’s tigress with 4 cubs

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress and its four cubs have become a matter of delight for the tourists visiting the Panna Tiger Reserve. The feline, along with cubs, often wanders in the open and sometimes even cross paths with tourist vehicles, giving them the much desired opportunity to tourists to click pictures.

BJP State President VD Sharma on Friday tweeted the video of the feline with cubs. “ Indeed, it's a treat for tourists in the Panna Tiger Reserve to see a Tigress wandering with her cubs. It seems like Panna Tiger Reserve is ready to welcome the G-20 representatives."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably preparations are underway in Khajuraho for the G 20 meeting which would be attended by the delegates across the globe. As Panna Tiger Reserve is in proximity to Khajuraho, G-20 representatives can enjoy a little break out of their busy schedules there.