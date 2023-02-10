Madhya Pradesh: Panna collector Sanjay Mishra urges crowd to be with present government for 25 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna collector Sanjay Mishra’s love for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to light during a Vikas Yatra.

During the Vikas Yatra at Amanganj in Panna, Mishra told a crowd that they should be ready to be with the present ruling dispensation for 25 years. He advised the people not to be swayed by anyone.

According to Mishra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 75 years have passed since the country got independence, and its centenary will be celebrated after 25 years, so Modi wants that his party should be in power at that time.

According to him, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also says he has become the chief minister for the fourth time because of the people’s blessings.

He appealed to the crowd that they should be with the government and not to be carried away by anyone.

Reacting to the collector’s statement, chairman of the Congress’s media committee KK Mishra said the collector had torn apart the gravity of his position.

The collector seems to be campaigning for the BJP, so he should resign from the post and contest the elections on the ruling party’s ticket, Mishra said.

On the contrary, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the collector had simply repeated the Prime Minister’s statement that the party should be in power when the country celebrates the centenary year of its independence. Therefore, the Congress should have no objection to it, Chaturvedi said.

Six months ago, just before the Panchayat elections, when the high court was hearing a petition, it dressed down the Panna collector. The court said the collector, who was working as a political agent, should be removed.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)