Bhopal: Meet pioneer of Sangli’s Women's Wrestling Movement KIYG 2022 Silver Medalist, 'Samruddhi'

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Samrudhi, a promising wrestler from Sangli, Maharashtra, might not have the best of facilities back home as her father, Sandip Tanaji, is a small-time farmer who barely makes both ends meet, but her determination is so strong that it helps her overcome her adversities to a great extent.

On Wednesday, at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 women’s wrestling competition in Bhopal, this Maharashtra wrestler gave a brilliant display of herself to earn a silver medal in the 46 kg category.

In the previous edition of the Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana, due to a shoulder niggle, this Sangli wrestler lost the bronze medal match.

Samrudhi’s father, Sandip Tanaji, who has accompanied her daughter to Bhopal, said it has been three years since Samrudhi took up wrestling, and she has won two bronze medals in the age group category in her weight category at the national level. "We are happy with what she is doing," the father said.

According to her father, a small-time farmer from Sangli, his teenage daughter was scouted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) scheme in Mumbai but was reluctant to join the SAI project and preferred to stay home despite the not-so-good facilities. "She is a pioneer in women’s wrestling in the area, and several young girls look forward to her as a role model," the father said. "If she goes out of Sangli, other girls might not come for practice."

