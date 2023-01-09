Madhya Pradesh: Police nab four absconding accused in Shree Balaji Biodiesel Pump case, two still on the run in Khargone

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested four accused wanted in connection with Shree Balaji Biodiesel Pump case. The accused were produced in the court on Saturday. Two of the accused are still on the run.

As per Mandleshwar SDOP Manohar Singh Gawli, on the instruction of collector Kumar Purushottam, the illegal construction of the Shree Balaji biodiesel pump including two godowns in Nimrani were razed by the administration on November 11 over adulteration and other illicit activities being carried out at the establishment.

From these go-downs and pump, the operators were allegedly promoting illicit collection and sale of diesel, mixed liquids, wheat, and urea.

Nine samples of the said fuel and other materials were collected and sent for testing. The fuels were found to be of sub-standard quality and edibles like wheat were adulterated. Thereafter, the administration directed for the demolition of these properties.

The pump operator Mahesh Agarwal along with Raunak Garg, Matadin Agarwal and Palash Agarwal, who were on the run, were arrested from different parts of the state. Matadin and Palash were picked from Sendhwa border while they were heading to Maharashtra.

Mahesh and Raunak were nabbed from Indore.

Police have sought a seven-day remand from the court for questioning the accused.